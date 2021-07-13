Tuesday’s Little League district championship broadcasts postponed

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The 9U and 10U Little League Baseball district championships originally scheduled for Tuesday night have been postponed at the Field of Dreams.

A decision on rescheduling the games is expected to be made on Wednesday morning.

9-Year-Olds: Canfield was supposed to face Poland in the Championship game tonight at 6 p.m. on Field L-1.

Minor (8-10) Division: Poland was supposed to face Boardman in the Championship game tonight at 8 p.m. on Field L-1.

The games were slated to be aired as a special presentation of the WKBN Game of the Week on MyYTV, and also streamed live on the WKBN mobile app.

