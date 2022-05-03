CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Tuesday night’s game between the Guardians and Padres has been postponed due to rain.

The game will be played as part of a doubleheader on Wednesday. Game one will begin at 1:10 p.m. at Progressive Field.

The Guardians enter the series with San Diego with a record of 10-12 overall. Cleveland has won three straight games following a weekend sweep in Oakland.

Zach Plesac is slated to pitch game one of the series against the Padres, facing off with former Cleveland teammate Mike Clevinger.