‘Try to put YSU back on the map’: Ursuline tailback commits to Penguins

Dante Walker recorded 8.5 sacks and rushed for over 500 yards this past season

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ursuline senior Dante Walker will continue his academic and athletic career at Youngstown State University.

Watch the video above to hear from the Irish senior about his college choice.

“I think they’re getting a leader, a natural born leader,” says Walker. “They’re getting a guy that can better anyone from freshman to senior, and a hard worker that’s going to give it his all every single down. And just try to put YSU back on the map.”

Walker recorded 48 solo tackles, 54 assists, 8.5 sacks and 11.5 tackles-for-loss at linebacker. He also rushed for 500 yards rush and scored 5 touchdowns on offense. Walker is being recruited as a running back at YSU.

Walker joined three other football players at a signing ceremony on Wednesday. Lineman Rhyan Pegues will continue his academic and athletic career at Baldwin Wallace University. Defensive End Luke Campbell and lineman Anthony DeLuca have both committed to Thiel College.

The Ursuline football team also had two players commit to Division One programs during the winter signing period. Senior wideout Matthew Reardon signed with Miami, and Terrell Dillworth signed with the United States Air Force Academy.