Trump defends tweet about NASCAR’s Confederate flag ban, Bubba Wallace

YOUNGSTOWN, OHIO (WKBN) - The past couple of weeks have been a whirlwind of new information and speculation as to what might happen this fall with high school football. A few of the area head coaches expressed both concerns but guarded optimism toward there being some sort of fall football season. However, one coach felt that we wouldn’t have a football season this fall, especially in light of the dismissal of Jerry Snodgrass from the OHSAA.

“I’m pretty optimistic about it. I think we are going to have it,” Springfield Head Coach Sean Guerriero remarked. “We’re going to do everything we can to be able to play on Friday night’s.”

“For most of the off-season, I have been at about 50/50 on if we would have a season. I’m slightly more optimistic now, but I remain cautiously optimistic,” Sebring’s Head Coach Matt Seidel said.

“I was very optimistic at one point, numbers were declining and everything was moving in the right direction despite people being concerned or worried about the unknown. My opinion has changed because while restrictions are being lifted, we have gone from 0 to 100, and now it's (COVID-19) spreading again in some places and different counties,” Chaney Head Coach Chris Amill added.

Amill expressed why the spread of the virus in certain areas is especially concerning for him, “We play in Columbus twice and I’m not sure how it will be there later this year. Youngstown is so small so we have less of an issue than Columbus, Cincinnati, and bigger cities.”

The loss of the off-season weight room may have had a detrimental effect on the players as far as getting bigger and stronger, but the recent reopening of conditioning is allowing coaches to at least get their players physically prepared to play.

“We are not struggling getting prepared, we have missed a lot of weight room time, but that can not and will not be made up in a short amount of time,” Amill explained. “So we have to be conditioned and fundamentally sound.”

“One of the blessings of being a small program is we have been able to be flexible while still achieving our off-season objectives,” Seidel said. “The strength component has been very hard to adjust to and we definitely aren’t as far along in that component, but we are further ahead in others.”

The hot topic being discussed on social media right now is the theory of moving Ohio high school football to the spring. That may be a last resort, but something coaches would consider if they could have a full season in the spring compared to a partial season this fall.

“Someone has to make a decision here soon,” Guerriero said regarding a flip-flop of seasons. “If we are going to have sports, or not have sports.”

Guerrero added, “I said guys (Tigers team), whether it's wearing a mask, whether it’s taking temperatures, whatever we have to do to have a season I’m in for it. If it’s this fall or if it’s in the spring, I mean our coaching staff we joke about ‘tell me when should I show and go to work’ and that is when we are going to start.”

“I think we missed an opportunity to get a full season in,” Seidel remarked. “According to the experts, the weather will have a significant impact on the virus. While the idea of moving the season up could have allowed a full season. I will not be surprised to see some sort of abbreviated season or a change in the time frame.”

“I absolutely would agree to a full season in the spring over a partial season and that is for several reasons,” Amill stated. “One, I’m a football guy, so selfishly I want our season. Two, some of my boys’ only chance to make it is to get out of here and football is their vehicle to do so. And third, Football helps fund many other needs for other sports.”

Perhaps the biggest obstacle to having spring football in Ohio would be having young athletes bounce back and prepare in the summer with little or no downtime. That would be accentuated if a team makes a deep run in the playoffs.

One area coach had a strong opinion on spring football, “I think that moving the fall sports to the spring is the worst idea that they have considered. Football is the most physical sport in the fall and if they move it to spring that would be asking too much of the student-athletes body to recover for a return to football in the fall.”

Amill feels that a final decision is not that important to his team, “Their (OHSAA) decision doesn’t matter right now. We are working and preparing for an August 28th start date at YSU against Mooney.”

Amill concluded, “We can’t not have a season because of “what ifs”. I hear too often what if another form of the virus comes, what if a worse form of the virus comes with flu season around the corner? What if we can’t tell the difference? Like I tell my boys all the time, be prepared for the what if’s, but don’t live your life waiting for the what if’s to happen because you will miss out on so many things that are happening.”