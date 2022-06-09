HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Trumbull topped Mahoning 31-21 in the 36th annual Jake Arvin All-Star Football Classic at Memorial Stadium in Hubbard on Thursday evening.

Watch the video above to see highlights from Thursday’s game.

Warren JFK running back Antwan Brown was named Most Valuable Player for the Trumbull squad, while Crestview’s Anthony Cusick earned MVP honors for Mahoning.

Collin Dotson from LaBrae High School served as head coach for the Trumbull County team, with Crestview’s Paul Cusick serving as head coach of the Mahoning County team.