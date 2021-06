Trumbull, Mahoning and Columbiana County All-Stars announced, but football game canceled again

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The 2021 Jack Arvin All-Star football game will not be played again this season, according to the Mahoning Valley Coaches Association.

The MVCA cites COVID-19 restrictions for the cancellation but did announce the all-stars from each team.

“Our goal is to continue to promote all programs in the Valley in a positive way,” said the MVCA in a release on Tuesday. “As well as, promote the players that represent our programs.”

Here are the rosters for both Mahoning, Columbiana and Trumbull County:

MAHONING COUNTY ROSTER

NATE LESKOVAC – AUSTINTOWN FITCH

TODD SIMONS – AUSTINTOWN FITCH

ANTHONY MICCO – BOARDMAN

JAKE POWELL – BOARDMAN

MARCO STILLIANA – BOARDMAN

JAMES SHAFFER – CAMPBELL

CHRISTIAN STORES – CAMPBELL

BRANDON TIMLIN – CAMPBELL

ETHAN FLETCHER – CANFIELD

CHRIS SAMMARONE – CANFIELD

MICHAEL MINENOK – CANFIELD

MICHAEL PASTELLA – CARDINAL MOONEY

AJ PECCHIA – CARDINAL MOONEY

WILL SKRETTA – CARDINAL MOONEY

XATHON CROSS – COLUMBIANA

BRADY DIXON – COLUMBIANA

JACOB KAMPERMAN – COLUMBIANA

WILLIAM HARDENBROOK – CRESTVIEW

ETHAN POWELL – CRESTVIEW

BRANDON YANSSENS -CRESTVIEW

SEAN LENGYEL – JACKSON MILTON

FRANK PROZY – JACKSON MILTON

LOGAN PUGH – JACKSON MILTON

RYAN MCCULLOUGH – LISBON

ABRAM SIMMS – LISBON

TYLER WELSH – LISBON

COLE BUNOFSKY – LOWELLVILLE

JOHN LOSHUK – LOWELLVILLE

FRANCISCO RIVERA-OCASIO – LOWELLVILLE

ANDREW CENTOFANTI – POLAND

DEAN GESSLER – POLAND

PEYTON MRAKOVICH – POLAND

JAX BOOTH – SALEM

LANDON COOPER – SALEM

COOPER GOTTSCHLING – SALEM

COLESON KERTESZ – SPRINGFIELD

MIKE WAGNER – SPRINGFIELD

LUCAS YEMMA – SPRINGFIELD

AIDEN HALL – STRUTHERS

ZACHARY FELLETI – STRUTHERS

KEIMON JONES – STRUTHERS

KEATON BAKER – UNITED

BRUTUS OGILVIE – UNITED

LUKE CAMPBELL – URSULINE

RHYAN PEGUES – URSULINE

DANTE WALKER – URSULINE

NICK CAVOULAS – WESTERN RESERVE

ALEX MAYORGA – WESTERN RESERVE

SETH PHILLIPS – WESTERN RESERVE

MIKE BARNETT – YOUNGSTOWN EAST

SHAWN CAIN – YOUNGSTOWN EAST

ANTHONY WEST – YOUNGSTOWN EAST

MY’TWAN COTTLE – YOUNGSTOWN CHANEY

BRYANT DOUGLAS – YOUNGSTOWN CHANEY

DELSHAWN PETROSKY – YOUNGSTOWN CHANEY

TRUMBULL COUNTY ROSTER

HADEN GIBSON – BROOKFIELD

PATRICK REARDON – BROOKFIELD

MITCH SYDLOWSKI – BROOKFIELD

JACOB PAWCIO – CHAMPION

ZACHARY SCHER – CHAMPION

AUSTIN WILLFORTH – CHAMPION

DREW DELGARBINO – GIRARD

TYLER MADDOX – GIRARD

ERIC BABINCHAK – HOWLAND

BRAYDEN GIBSON – HOWLAND

KEAGAN LANDFRIED – HOWLAND

BRENT BORAWIEC – HUBBARD

ANDREW FRANK – HUBBARD

KOBE KRISUK – HUBBARD

ANTHONY HARRIS – LABRAE

LANDEN KISER – LABRAE

KYLE ROBERTS – LAKEVIEW

BRENDON KILPATRICK – LAKEVIEW

ETHAN SMITH – LAKEVIEW

CARTER COMAN – LIBERTY

JAHMEL WALLACE – LIBERTY

RAY SNYDER – MATHEWS

DOMINIC CARKIDO – MCDONALD

KADEN CROWN – MCDONALD

DOMINIC SCHADL – MCDONALD

RANDALL MILLER – MINERAL RIDGE

SHAKIR PERKINS – MINERAL RIDGE

JALEN ROYAL-EILAN – MINERAL RIDGE

ZACK CICERO – NILES

ALLENI FRYER – NILES

ZACK LEONARD – NILES

LUKE DICKEY – NEWTON FALLS

IAN KING – NEWTON FALLS

COLE MARQUETTE – NEWTON FALLS

JABARI FELTON – WARREN HARDING

EMARION PERKINS – WARREN HARDING

ELIJAH TAYLOR – WARREN HARDING

NICK FORDELEY – WARREN JFK

CAMERON HOLLOBAUGH – WARREN JFK

JESSE LIKENS – WARREN JFK