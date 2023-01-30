YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – There are just a few weeks left in the high school basketball regular season, and the race to make our WKBN Starting 5 is heating up.

Watch the video above to see a few of the contenders that caught our attention last week.

The Badger girls have won 15 straight, thanks, in part, to Katie Grexa. The Braves junior had a game-high 12 points in their big win over Pymatuning Valley on Thursday.

Mathews senior Ethan Petak poured in 28 points Tuesday, helping the Mustangs earn a conference win over Bristol.

Howland’s Alyssa Massucci came up big against rival Warren Harding on Wednesday. She finished with a game-high 25 points.

And our Player of the Game from Friday night was Canfield’s Jake Schneider. The Cards junior had a team-high 14 points and 10 rebounds in their victory over Austintown Fitch.