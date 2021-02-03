Warren JFK Senior Cam Hollobaugh has committed to continue his athletic career at Walsh University.

The Trumbull County Player of the Year will play both football and baseball in the college ranks.

He was a member of the WKBN Big 22 Class of 2020.

Hollobaugh helped lead Kennedy to nine wins last season and a trip to the Division VII State Championship game. He finished the season with 1,492 yards rushing, 623 yards passing, 154 yards receiving and 35 total touchdowns.

On defense, Hollobaugh recorded 58 solo tackles, 26 assists, 10 tackles for loss, three sacks and two interceptions.

He was named also named First Team All-State and the Division VII Defensive Player of the Year in the state of Ohio.