GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Girard standout Thomas Cardiero has announced his commitment to continue his basketball career at Walsh University.

The Trumbull County boys’ Player of the Year made the announcement on social media on Thursday afternoon.

Cardiero, who was named a member of the WKBN Starting 5, averaged over 17 points and 10 rebounds per game this season for the Indians.

For his efforts during his senior season, Cardiero earned multiple postseason awards.

He was named Northeast 8 Conference Player of the Year and also earned First Team All-District honors.

Cardiero finished high school career second on Girard’s all-time scoring list.

Walsh finished the 2022-23 season with a record of 20-9 and an appearance in the G-MAC semifinals.