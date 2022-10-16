PITTSBURGH (AP) – Mitch Trubisky came on for an injured Kenny Pickett to throw a 6-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter and the Pittsburgh Steelers stunned Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 20-18.

The Steelers (2-4) snapped a four-game losing streak by relying on a largely anonymous defense missing almost its entire starting secondary.

Brady struggled to take advantage behind an offensive line that had issues protecting him. The 45-year-old completed 25 of 40 passes for 243 yards.

His 11-yard touchdown strike to Leonard Fournette cut Pittsburgh’s lead to two with less than 5 minutes to go.

Steelers linebacker Devin Bush broke up the 2-point conversion. Pittsburgh sealed the win by draining the rest of the clock.