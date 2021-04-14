Truan hits for the cycle; Mercer tops Farrell

Taylor Truan was one of three Lady M's to record 4 hits

FARRELL, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Taylor Truan hits for the cycle in Mercer’s 27-0 win over Farrell. Truan – the YSU recruit – finished with a solo homerun, single, double and a triple.

Amanda Bish closed out her afternoon with four hits (including a double). She also pitched her way to a three-inning, no-hitter. Bish struck out seven and didn’t walk a batter.

Phoebe Eakman collected four hits, all singles. Pessley Washil recorded three hits as well.

The Lady M’s will play at Wilmington tomorrow at 4 p.m.