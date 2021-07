TAMPA BAY, Fla. (WKBN) – Tropical Storm Elsa is forcing changes to the Cleveland Indians’ schedule as Tuesday’s game with the Tampa Bay Rays is being postponed.

The game will now be part of a traditional doubleheader between the two teams on Wednesday, July 7.

First pitch in Game 1 is slated for 12:10 p.m.

Pitcher Sam Hentges is scheduled to get the start.

Monday’s game between the two teams is scheduled to be played. Cleveland is looking to snap a six-game losing streak.