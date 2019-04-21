Triple Trouble: Warren JFK grad Kokrak drops at RBC Heritage after triple-bogey on 18
Jason Kokrak dropped three shots on the final hole to finish -6
HILTON HEAD, South Carolina (WKBN)-Warren JFK grad Jason Kokrak stumbled on the final hole of the RBC Heritage, finishing tied for 16th at -6 for the tournament.
Kokrak entered 18 at -9, tied for sixth, but hit his tee shot out-of-bounds, eventually finishing the hole with a triple-bogey.
With the exception of 18, the Warren JFK product put a solid round together, holing five-straight birdies to finish off the front 9. He hit a 2-under 69 in Sunday's final round.
Kokrak made his 19th-straight cut this weekend at the RBC Heritage, the longest streak of his career.
He has four top-ten finishes this season.
C.T. Pan won the tournament, shooting a 4-under 67 in the final round, good for -12 for the tournament.
Previous
Donaldson homers twice, Braves rout...
Next
Posey ends long homerless drought,...