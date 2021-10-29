Trio of standouts lead Reynolds to next round

TITUSVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) – Reynolds defeated Cambridge Springs Friday night, 34-20.

The Raiders were led by a balanced attack from Brayden McCloskey, Haydin McGlaughin and Jalen Wagner.

McCloskey and Wagner each finished with over 200 total yards on the night while McLaughlin had over 100 yards receiving.

The Raiders will now move on to face Eisenhower in the second round of the playoffs after their 39-0 victory over Saegertown.

