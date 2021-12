GREENVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) – Three Reynolds football standouts were honored on Tuesday with the release of the Pennsylvania Sports Writers Class 1A all-state team.

Junior running back Jalen Wagner, defensive back Hayden McLaughlin and offensive lineman Mitchell Mason were named to the all-state team.

Wagner, who rushed for more than 2,000 yards, was a member of WKBN’s Big 22 Class of 2021.

This past season, the Raiders captured their second straight District 10 1A title and sixth overall.