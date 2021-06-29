Trio of Indians get rehab start with Akron Rubber Ducks

AKRON, Ohio (WKBN) – Rain tried to damper the night for baseball fans in Akron as three Cleveland Indians began rehab assignments with the Rubber Ducks on Tuesday.

Pitcher Zach Plesac, slugger Franmil Reyes and catcher Roberto Perez all got the start despite a rain delay of two and a half hours.

Plesac didn’t seem to mind the delay, pitching a perfect first inning with two strikeouts on just 12 pitches. But he got into some trouble in the second inning, giving up three runs to the Baysox.

Plesac finished the night throwing 1.2 innings, allowing the three runs on three hits with a walk and two strikeouts on 33 pitches with his fastball hitting 96 MPH.

As for Perez and Reyes, both struck out in their lone at-bat of the evening before another weather delay rolled through the area.

Reyes is scheduled to play again with Akron on Wednesday while Perez is slated to play Wednesday and Thursday.

The Indians are hopeful to activate Perez and Reyes this weekend.

It is unclear what Plesac’s next step in the rehab process will be.