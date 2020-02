Christian Armstrong signed with Tiffin, while Chris Scott and Joe Perez are heading to Lake Erie College.

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Austintown Fitch football team is sending three players to the collegiate level.

Christian Armstrong signed his national letter of intent with Tiffin University Wednesday to play football for the Dragons.

Joe Perez and Chris Scott both signed to continue their academic and athletic careers at Lake Erie College. They will join an impressive group of athletes that signed with the Storm Wednesday, many from Northeast Ohio.

Click here to see all of Wednesday’s signings