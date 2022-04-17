CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Three Cleveland Cavaliers have been named finalists for three separate NBA awards which were released on Sunday.

Kevin Love, Darius Garland and Evan Mobley are one of three finalists in their respective categories.

Love is up for Sixth Man of the Year against Tyler Herro of the Heat and Cam Johnson of the Suns.

Garland will battle the Grizzlies Ja Morant and the Spurs Dejounte Murray for Most Improved Player award.

As for Mobley, he is a finalist for Rookie of the Year along with Cade Cunningham of the Pistons and Scottie Barnes of the Raptors.

TNT will announce the winners of each award during their coverage of the 2022 NBA Playoffs.