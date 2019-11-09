Southern scores second touchdown of the season against Trimble defense

GLOUSTER, Ohio (WKBN) – In the only battle between two 10-0 teams in the state of Ohio tonight, Southern Local travels over three hours to Glouster to take on the Trimble Tomcats. Trimble gave up only six points in nine regular season games this season.

Southern faced a 4th in 1 on the opening possession and opted to go for it, but fumbled the snap giving the Tomcats premium field position on their opening drive.

Conner Wright scored the opening points of the game a few plays later with a one yard touchdown run.

Southern drove the ball right down the field on the second possession, culminating in a three yard touchdown run by quarterback Jayce Sloan. A two-point conversion attempt failed.

Trimble currently leads 7-6 in the first quarter.

