NEW WILMINGTON, Pa. (WKBN) – Farrell notches their season opening 50-20 victory over North East.

It was a strange beginning to the season as the Steelers had to play at Westminster College instead of Anthony J. Paulekas Stadium, where the turf isn’t quite ready yet to host.

The Steelers have won each of their last three openers by a combined score of 149-20.

It was a special night for Brandon Chambers as the junior scored three times — one on defense (43-yard INT return), once on offense (5-yard run) and once on special teams (83-yard kickoff return).

Kylon Wilson caught a pair of Kabron Smith’s touchdown passes. His first was from 58 yards away and his second was from 61 yards out. Smith also connected on a 30-yarder to Lamont Samuels.

Farrell will welcome Ursuline next Saturday in a much-anticipated border clash.

The Grapepickers will begin their home slate by hosting the Yellow Jackets of Girard.