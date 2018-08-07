Trevor Bauer reaches 200 K's: Who are the other Indians' pitchers to reach the milestone?
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) - Indians' pitcher Trevor Bauer became the 11th pitcher in team history to record 200 or more strikeouts in a single season Monday night.
Bauer is also the 3rd member of the current staff to join that club. Corey Kluber has done it each of the last 4 seasons. Carlos Carrasco eclipsed 200 K's in both 2015 and 2017.
Here's the list of Indians' pitchers to reach the 200 strikeout club:
Bob Feller - (1938, 1939, 1940, 1941, 1946)
Herb Score - (1955, 1956)
Sam McDowell - (1965, 1966, 1967, 1968, 1969, 1970)
Luis Tiant - (1967, 1968)
Gaylord Perry - (1972, 1973, 1974)
Dennis Eckersley - (1976)
Bartolo Colon - (2000, 2001)
C.C. Sabathia - (2007)
Corey Kluber - (2014, 2015, 2016, 2017)
Carlos Carrasco - (2015, 2017)
Trevor Bauer - (2018)