Trevor Bauer reaches 200 K's: Who are the other Indians' pitchers to reach the milestone?

Copyright by WKBN - All rights reserved Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Trevor Bauer delivers to Oakland Athletics' Rajai Davis in the first inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, May 30, 2017, in Cleveland. Tony Dejak AP Photo

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) - Indians' pitcher Trevor Bauer became the 11th pitcher in team history to record 200 or more strikeouts in a single season Monday night.

Bauer is also the 3rd member of the current staff to join that club. Corey Kluber has done it each of the last 4 seasons. Carlos Carrasco eclipsed 200 K's in both 2015 and 2017.

Here's the list of Indians' pitchers to reach the 200 strikeout club:

Bob Feller - (1938, 1939, 1940, 1941, 1946)

Herb Score - (1955, 1956)

Sam McDowell - (1965, 1966, 1967, 1968, 1969, 1970)

Luis Tiant - (1967, 1968)

Gaylord Perry - (1972, 1973, 1974)

Dennis Eckersley - (1976)

Bartolo Colon - (2000, 2001)

C.C. Sabathia - (2007)

Corey Kluber - (2014, 2015, 2016, 2017)

Carlos Carrasco - (2015, 2017)

Trevor Bauer - (2018)