Trade winds blowing: Pirates deal Starling Marte to Arizona

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Pirates have traded Outfielder Starling Marte to the Arizona Diamondbacks.



ESPN’s Jeff Passan was the first to report the deal.



In exchange, Pittsburgh reportedly receives a pair of minor league prospects, Liover Peguero and Brennan Malone.

Last season, Marte batted .295 with 23 homers and 82 RBI’s for the Pirates.



In eight seasons in Pittsburgh, Marte has posted a career average of .287 with 108 home runs, 420 RBI’s, and 239 stolen bases.

Marte was an All-Star in 2016 and has won two Gold Gloves in both 2015 and 2016.