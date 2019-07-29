Trade winds blowing: Indians remain active as trade deadline draws near

The Major League Baseball trade deadline is Wednesday at 4PM, and the Cleveland Indians were busy over the weekend.

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Major League Baseball trade deadline is Wednesday at 4 p.m. and the Cleveland Indians were busy over the weekend.

The Tribe struck a deal with the Tampa Bay Rays, acquiring relief pitcher Hunter Wood and Christian Arroyo in exchange for a low-level minor leaguer.

Multiple published reports say the Indians are expected to remain active on the trade front, looking to bolster the roster by potentially acquiring a right-handed hitting outfielder.

