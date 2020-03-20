Trade alert: Steelers acquire defensive lineman from Ravens

Baltimore Ravens nose tackle Chris Wormley looks on during the first half of an NFL football preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The Steelers struck a rare intra-division trade with the Ravens Friday, acquiring Defensive Lineman Chris Wormley. Pittsburgh also receives a 2021 seventh round draft pick in the deal from Baltimore.

In exchange, the Ravens received a 2020 draft pick in the deal.

Wormley has spent the last three seasons with the Ravens. Last season, he finished with 33 tackles and 1 1/2 sacks.

The native of Toledo, Ohio played collegiately at Michigan, and was selected in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft.