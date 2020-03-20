Trade alert: Steelers acquire defensive lineman from Ravens

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The Steelers struck a rare intra-division trade with the Ravens Friday, acquiring Defensive Lineman Chris Wormley. Pittsburgh also receives a 2021 seventh round draft pick in the deal from Baltimore.
In exchange, the Ravens received a 2020 draft pick in the deal.
Wormley has spent the last three seasons with the Ravens. Last season, he finished with 33 tackles and 1 1/2 sacks.
The native of Toledo, Ohio played collegiately at Michigan, and was selected in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft.