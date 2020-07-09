Toy & DeCarmen return; Reynolds appears poised to make a big impact in 2020

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Reynolds achieved their second straight winning season a year ago (7-4) and just their third in the last 14 years (2012: 6-4). The Raiders 2-1 finish in Region 1 was the first time that the program had posted a winning record since 2005 (5-2).

With more than half of their starters returning on each side of the ball, the Raiders appear to have positioned themselves in a good shape to make a return trip to the post-season.

2019 Record: 7-4 (2-1), 2nd place in Region 1

Head Coach: Josh Mull, 8th season (32-41)

2019 Stats

Scoring Offense: 27.2 (20th in Area)

Scoring Defense: 17.5 (12th in Area)

Total Offense: 316.2

Rushing Offense: 234.8

Passing Offense: 81.4

Returning Starters

Offense: 7

Defense: 7

What you need to know about Reynolds’ offense

-The Raider offense has been able to average over 300-yards of total offense in three of their past four seasons (2019 – 316.2; 2018 – 311.5; 2016 – 326.5). Reynolds was able to generate more of a balance to their offensive attack by averaging 81.4 yards per game through the air than in the past. Over the last two seasons, the Raiders only averaged 37 passing yards per game. Unfortunately, the team’s QB Bryce McCloskey has since graduated after a remarkable season which saw their signal caller throw for 895 yards, complete 62.2% of his throws (61-98) and toss 7 touchdowns.

The offense will move on without graduating seniors WR Zander Winkle, offensive linemen Evan Miller and Dominic Bertolasio, as well as Sean O’Hara – who was named to the Second-Team All-Region after his senior year which saw him catch 18 passes for 240 yards and gain 689 yards on the ground while scoring 6 touchdowns.

Linemen Luke Faber and Rocco John-Daniello return along with 1,000-yard rusher Cole Toy (1265 yards, 7.4 avg, 15 TDs) as well as receivers Luca Tofani and sophomore tight end Nate Miller.

Coach Mull points out, “Although we’re a run-first football team, we must continue to develop our passing game. Last year we were very proficient throwing the ball, but losing our QB Bryce to graduation, we’ll seek to fill some huge shoes. We have a battle at quarterback between seniors Quinton Early and Brayden McCloskey. If we can have one of these two find some of our returning targets to include – Luca (Tofani), Nate (Miller), Aidan Mull and Cole (Toy), we can keep the offense more balanced this season. In addition, the return of a healthy Jordan DeCarmen (missed time last year) could be a key factor to our success. Jordan (2018: 1006 rushing yards), attempted a return last year, but he was not completely recovered from a wrestling injury.”

Reynolds is high on a pair of juniors Gavin Aley and Marlin Jones, who could win starting positions along the line. “That could be the difference in us having an average season,” Mull says. “Or a fantastic season.”

What you need to know about Reynolds’ defense

-Reynolds featured 7 All-Region players a year ago – four of which are returning this year. Defensive linemen Luke Faber (39 tackles, 4 QB sacks) and Rocco John-Daniello (54 tackles, 3 QB sacks) are both in the mix this summer. The team’s leading tackler Cole Toy returns after amassing 115 tackles and 3 fumble recoveries. In the secondary, Reynolds will have Luca Tofani (40 tackles, INT) and Clayton Rhoades back at their corner spots as well.

“The return of Cole (Toy) at linebacker is a huge plus for us,” states Mull. “We’ll look for young talent to step up and make a difference after losing Sean O’Hara (at safety) and Evan Miller (at defensive tackle). “Along the defensive line, I’ve challenged Aidan Mull and juniors Gavin Aley and Marlin Jones to battle for a spot to solidify us up front. We’re also searching to fill our middle linebacker spot, with someone who is eager to play fast and downhill.”

Reynolds’ Key Player(s)

-Senior LB Cole Toy has led the Raiders in each of the past two seasons in tackles. He closed out his sophomore year with 98 defensive stops (3 QB sacks) and last year he accumulated 115 tackles (3 fumble recoveries)

2020 Schedule

Aug. 28 – Wilmington

Sept. 5 – at Kennedy Catholic

Sept. 11 – Mercer

Sept. 18 – Farrell

Sept. 25 – at West Middlesex

Oct. 2 – at Saegertown

Oct. 9 – at Greenville

Oct. 16 – Lakeview

Oct. 23 – at Sharpsville

Oct. 30 – Cambridge Springs

The Big game on the schedule

August 28 – Wilmington (Home)

…What to way to begin the 2020 season but a match up against a Western Pennsylvania-power, the Wilmington Greyhounds.

Since 2012, the Raiders’ 1,000-yard rushers

2019 – Cole Toy, 1265

2018 – Jordan DeCarmen, 1006

2017 – Austin Carrera, 1157

2014 – Mike Millero, 1370

2013 – Mike Millero, 1520

2012 – Mike Millero, 1281