WHITESTOWN, Indiana (WKBN) – The Boardman 12U Little League softball team fell to Indiana 13-0 on Friday morning in an elimination game in the Central Region Softball Tournament.

The loss eliminates Boardman from the tournament, with the valley team finishing third in the region.

Boardman previously won the first softball state championship in 1976.

Prior to winning that state title, Boardman claimed the 12U District Title with a win over Canfield. That game was showcased as the WKBN Little League Softball Game of the Week.

Indiana advances to face Missouri in the 12U Regional Championship game Friday at 2 p.m.