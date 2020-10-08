Tournament ready: Mooney & Fitch girls play to 1-1 tie with bracket draw days away

Both teams had several chances in the second half but the defenses held strong

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Austintown Fitch and Cardinal Mooney girls soccer teams played to a 1-1 draw Wednesday night at Austintown Fitch High School.

The Falcons scored first with under 10 minutes left in the first half off a corner kick. Miranda Ashley crossed it to Moira George, who used a header to find the back of the net, to make it a 1-0 game.

Just minutes later, the Cardinals responded with a goal from senior Gia Diorio, tying the game at 1-1 at halftime. Both teams had several chances in the second half but the defenses held strong. Mooney keeper Natalie Kovacs had 13 saves.

“I’m feeling pretty confident. My kids have been putting in the time and effort that they need so everything that I wanted to see out here in the second half they did,” said Olivia Murphy, Mooney head coach. “We play possession almost every single day we go out there and we try to change it around too. So I’m very confident that when we come up for tournaments that that’s what our game plan is going to be. Let’s move the ball, let’s make them work for it and let’s keep possession.”

The tournament draw is Sunday for coaches across the state, with the brackets set to be revealed early next week.

“We are working through some things that we could do better but definitely pretty proud of the girls to come out with what we’ve been working with injuries,” said Samantha Marscio, Austintown Fitch head coach. “The whole tournament and seeding is different this year and we’ve got more teams to look at so we’re hoping for at least a home game to start.