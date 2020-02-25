Tournament play begins tomorrow for area schools

Teams such as Canfield & Poland begin play tomorrow

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – For boys basketball teams across the area – tomorrow is the beginning of the second season – the 2020 tournament opens up with the sectional semifinal round.

Division II – Boardman District

Sectional Semifinal, February 25

9 Hubbard (8-14) at 8 Lakeview (10-12)

-The two schools split their season series against one another

13 Salem (6-16) at 4 Canfield (10-12)

12 Niles (5-17) at 5 Poland (16-6)

-Niles upset Poland on January 17 (40-38) but the Bulldogs responded with a 62-29 victory over the Dragons a month later (2/14).

10 East (5-17) at 7 Girard (9-13)

–The Golden Bears hold a 78-67 win over Girard four days prior to Christmas

11 Howland (5-17) at 6 Ursuline (9-13)

-Ursuline topped Howland by 7 (59-52) on December 13

Sectional Final, February 28

Hubbard/Lakeview at 1 Chaney (16-6)

Salem/Canfield vs. Niles/Poland

East/Girard at 2 Struthers (19-3)

Howland/Ursuline at 3 West Branch (18-4)

Division III – Salem District

Sectional Semifinal, February 25

9 Campbell Memorial (6-16) at 8 East Canton (10-12)

13 Rootstown (3-19) at 4 South Range (14-8)

12 United (3-19) at 5 Canton Central Catholic (11-11)

10 Crestview (7-15) at 7 St. Thomas Aquinas (10-12)

11 East Palestine (3-19) at 6 Mooney (11-11)

Sectional Final, February 28

Campbell Memorial/East Canton at 1 Waterloo (20-2)

Rootstown/South Range vs. United/Canton Central Catholic

Crestview/St. Thomas Aquinas at 2 Springfield (16-6)

East Palestine/Mooney at 3 Columbiana (18-4)

Division III – Warren District

Sectional Semifinal, February 25

9 Jefferson (9-13) at 8 Mineral Ridge (8-14)

12 Southeast (7-15) at 5 Champion (12-10)

10 Conneaut (9-13) at 7 Liberty (7-15)

11 Grand Valley (8-14) at 6 Brookfield (11-11)

Sectional Final, February 28

Jefferson/Mineral Ridge at 1 Garrettsville Garfield (19-3)

Southeast/Champion at 4 Pymatuning Valley (18-4)

Conneaut/Liberty at 2 LaBrae (16-6)

Grand Valley/Brookfield at 3 Newton Falls (19-3)

Division IV – Struthers District

Sectional Semifinal, February 25

9 Heartland Christian (11-11) at 8 Jackson-Milton (7-15)

12 Leetonia (3-19) at 5 Lowellville (11-11)

-The Rockets won both of their meetings with the Bears including the season finale on Friday (49-47). The two schools met in the Lordstown Holiday Tournament.

10 Valley Christian (4-16) at 7 Wellsville (12-10)

11 Western Reserve (6-16) at 6 Lisbon (10-12)

-Lisbon defeated Reserve on January 21 (51-45)

Sectional Final, February 28

Heartland Christian/Jackson-Milton at 1 McDonald (19-3)

Leetonia/Lowellville at 4 Mathews (13-9)

Valley Christian/Wellsville at 2 Southern (16-6)

Western Reserve/Lisbon at 3 Sebring (14-8)

Division IV – Orwell District

Sectional Semifinal, February 25

9 Maplewood (5-17) at 8 Newbury (6-16)

-Split the season series

12 Bloomfield at 5 Badger (9-13)

10 St. John at 7 Fairport Harding (7-15)

11 Southington (1-21) at 6 Lordstown (9-13)

-Lordstown won both meetings with Chalker this season

Sectional Final, February 28

Maplewood/Newbury at 1 Bristol (17-5)

Bloomfield/Badger at 4 Windham (10-12)

St. John/Fairport at 2 Andrews Osborne (11-11)

Southington/Lordstown at 3 Warren JFK (9-13)

Division I – Canton District

Sectional Semifinal, February 26

9 Dover at 8 Perry

13 Fitch (10-12) at 4 GlenOak (15-7)

–GlenOak topped Fitch, 71-46, back on December 21. Todd Simons led the Falcons with 18 points

12 Lake (5-17) at 5 Hoover (12-10)

10 Jackson (8-14) at 7 Massillon (18-4)

11 Alliance (13-9) at 6 Wooster (19-2)

Sectional Final, February 29

Dover/Perry at 1 Green (20-2)

Fitch/GlenOak vs. Lake/Hoover

Jackson/Massillon at 2 Canton McKinley (18-4)

Alliance/Wooster at 3 Boardman (21-1)

Division I – Twinsburg District

Sectional Semifinal, February 26

9 Stow-Munroe Falls (11-11) at 8 Kenston (12-10)

12 John Adams at 5 Hudson (16-6)

10 Maple Heights at 7 Euclid (8-14)

11 Nordonia (6-16) at 6 Bedford (8-14)

Sectional Final, February 29

Stow-Munroe Falls/Kenston at 1 Shaker Heights (17-5)

John Adams/Hudson at 4 Harding (13-9)

Maple Heights/Euclid at 2 Garfield Heights (17-5)

Nordonia/Bedford at 3 Solon (16-6)