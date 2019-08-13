Tough night: Youngstown falls to Chinese-Taipei in PONY World Series

Youngstown is one of just ten teams competing internationally in the PONY League World Series.

Youngstown fell to Chinese-Taipei 8-1, falling into the elimination bracket

WASHINGTON, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Taipei City, Chinese-Taipei topped Youngstown 8-1 in the 2019 Dick’s Sporting Goods PONY League World Series.

Chinese-Taipei hit three home runs in the victory.

Trailing 2-0, Youngstown got a run back in the second inning when Stephen Tarnoci singled home Jarrod Malagise to cut the deficit to 2-1. But that is all the scoring that Youngstown could muster in the game.

With the win, Chinese-Taipei advances to the semifinals. They will face the winner of Youngstown and Puerto Rico at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Youngstown’s game in the elimination bracket will be Tuesday at 10 a.m.