Tough like Hoff: Boardman Little Leaguer overcomes serious leg injury to get back on the field

10-year-old Caiden Hoff fractured his tibia and fibia last October, but after months of rehab, he is back playing the game he loves

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Caiden Hoff is not your average 10-year-old.



Last fall, he suffered a serious leg injury. Less than nine months later, he’s fought through the pain to get back to playing the game he loves.



“I love playing baseball a lot,” said Hoff. “Just for the fact you get to hit a ball really hard, catch them sometimes, run the bases, tag people out and all of that.”

Last October, this all seemed unlikely for Caiden, when he broke his left leg playing soccer during recess at school. It turned out to be a fracture of both his tibia and fibia.

“It was a quarter of an inch away from being a compound fracture,” said Scott Hoff, Caiden’s father. “Luckily it wasn’t worse, but he broke both of his bones, a spiral break.”

“I was hoping and praying that I could make it through all of this,” said Caiden. “I pulled through well.”

The surgeons at Akron Children’s inserted two long nails inside his bones so they grow back together. Then it was a long road to recovery. Caiden even had to be home-schooled for two months with daily physical therapy.

“I had to push myself even more even when it hurt really bad and my knee and my legs and my feet were numb,” said Caiden.

“It’s been a relief to be able to see him get out there and play,” said Scott. “[Kids] bounce back quick and that’s a plus. When you have a good community like Boardman, the people around you really uplift them. He’s got a good head on his shoulders and a good spirit about everything.”

Caiden’s team is playing well, coming away with a convincing victory Thursday night. Next month, he’ll go back for another surgery to remove the rods from his legs. After another 6-8 week recovery period, Caiden will be back and better than ever.

“I just had to keep pushing through because I knew one day that I would be able to make it out to this baseball field and do everything else I love.”