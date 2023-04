AKRON, Ohio (WKBN) – Malena Toth posted her fourth win of the year while striking out 12 and allowing just five hits as Canfield stayed perfect after their 5-2 win over Hoban.

Gianna Pannunzio and Jenna Triveri each had a pair of base hits. Marina Koenig had a two-run single while Toth hit a two-run double.

Canfield (6-0) returns home tomorrow to face Walsh Jesuit at 5 p.m.