NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, South Carolina (WKBN) – Malena Toth pitched a no-hitter in Canfield’s 3-0 win over Keyser (WV).

Toth struck out 15 while permitting just two base runners on walks through her seven innings of work in the circle.

Canfield got on the board in the second inning on Leah Figueroa’s inside-the-park homerun scoring Hailey Freedy.

Macey Kalina and Toth both doubled in the contest.

The Lady Cardinals (10-0) will play against Bluefield (WV) tomorrow at 8 am.