CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The JoAnne Kernan Strikeout Cancer Tournament was held at McCune Park, featuring three local teams playing on Sunday.

In Canfield’s first game, they took down Champion in a pitchers-duel 2-0 thanks to a seven-shutout inning, 14 strikeout performance from Malena Toth.

On offense, Marina Koeing finished 1-3 with a triple and one run batted in while Leah Figueroa went 1-2 with a RBI-triple of her own.

For Champion, Gabby Gradishar pitched seven strong innings while striking out 10 batters and going 1-2 at the plate with a double and a walk.

Bella Meyer would also add a double and two hits as the Flashes suffer their first loss on the season.

During the tournament, two other games also started at 2 p.m.: Boardman vs. Ursuline and West Branch vs. Geneva.

The Spartans would down the Irish 8-0 behind strong performances in the circle from Tori Strines and Natalie Davis.

In the other game, the Warriors took out Geneva in a 12-1 route to pick up the win.

Canfield would go on to take on Geneva in the only second-varsity game of the day, beating the Eagles 13-2 in 5 innings.

With the two wins on Sunday, Canfield improves to 5-0 on the season.