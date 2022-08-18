WELLSVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – The Wellsville Tigers play host to the Toronto Red Knights in a week one Thursday night matchup.

Toronto jumped on the board immediately by returning the opening kickoff for a touchdown to take a quick 6-0 lead.

The Tigers thought they had an answer later in the first quarter, but a touchdown was called back due to a penalty and the drive eventually stalled.

The Red Knights currently lead the Tigers 20-0 as the fourth quarter begins as of the last update. Stay tuned for more information as it becomes available.

Wellsville will visit Edison in week two.