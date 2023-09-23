CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield girls soccer continued their unbeaten streak with a 4-0 win over Ursuline on Saturday night.

Watch the video above for extended highlights from the game.

The Cardinals were led by senior Maci Toporcer‘s three goals on the night, netting two in the first half and completing the hat trick.

“It’s just one game at a time. So just going into the next one, keep our heads up and it’s a pretty big game,” said Toporcer. “Just using that momentum.”

Canfield led the Irish 2-0 at the break and added two more goals in the second half, with Hanna Wahib scoring the fourth for the Cardinals.

Wahib also added an assist in the first half while Lorieona Jannone also pitched in with an assist during the win.

They have now won five consecutive games after tying Avonworth (PA) 4-4 in early September.

Canfield head coach Phil Simone now has 399 wins.

“Always good to get a W, it’s a hard-fought game, and again on a Saturday night, gorgeous Saturday night,” said Simone.

After the loss, Ursuline falls to 2-7-2 on the year as Canfield improves to 10-0-1.