Top-seeded Ursuline shuts out Memorial; advances to face Grand Valley

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Top-seeded Ursuline topped Campbell Memorial, 17-0, to improve their record to 21-1. They will now move on to the Canfield sectional title tilt on Thursday against Grand Valley at McCune Field.

Alyssa Sheely, Madelyn Miklandric, Emily Holland and Liza Barbato all had two hits. Sheely drove in three runs. Holland had a pair of doubles. Liza and Maris Barbato each hit homers.

Holland and Paige Ogden combined for a five-inning one-hitter for the Irish. Holland threw three innings, allowing one hit and striking out five. Ogden closed out the game by throwing the final two innings and striking out four.