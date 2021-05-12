Top-seeded Mathews rolls past Southern to advance to district semifinals

Mathews blanked Southern 17-0 on Wednesday in the Division IV Softball Sectional Final.

VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – Mathews blanked Southern 17-0 on Wednesday in the Division IV Softball Sectional Final.

With the win, Mathews improves to 21-4 overall on the season.

The top-seeded Lady Stangs return to action on Monday against Badger in the Division IV District Semifinal at Candlelight Knolls in Warren. First pitch is slated for 5 p.m.

The winner of that game will advance to face the winner of Lisbon/Brookfield which will also be played on Monday at 5 p.m.

The Division IV District Championship is set to be played on Wednesday May 19 at 5 p.m. at Candlelight Knolls.