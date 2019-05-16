NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (WKBN) – East Canton plated five runs in the top of the first inning, and never looked back in a 7-1 win over top-seeded Lisbon on Wednesday at Jackson-Milton Elementary School.
The Blue Devils end the season with a record of 20-3.
East Canton improves to 16-5. The Hornets advance to face McDonald in the Division IV District Finals Thursday at 5PM at Jackson-Milton Elementary School.
Top-seeded Lisbon Softball ousted by East Canton
NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (WKBN) – East Canton plated five runs in the top of the first inning, and never looked back in a 7-1 win over top-seeded Lisbon on Wednesday at Jackson-Milton Elementary School.