STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Top-seeded Liberty rolled past Waterloo 62-33 in the Division III Girls Basketball District Semifinals at Struthers Fieldhouse on Wednesday night.

Watch the video above to see highlights from the game.

Liberty improves to 22-1 overall on the season.



The Lady Leopards advance to face the winner of Ursuline/Brookfield in the Division III District Championship game on Saturday. Tipoff is slated for 7 p.m. at Struthers Fieldhouse.

Waterloo’s season comes to an end with a record of 20-2.