Top seeded Chardon eliminates Howland

CHARDON, Ohio (WKBN) – Charon continues on their path after opening the playoff schedule with a 49-7 win over Howland. Seven Hilltoppers scored in tonight’s game. Now, the Hilltoppers will take on Geneva next week in the Regional Quarterfinal matchup.

Chardon (7-0) allowed a total of 41 points to be scored throughout their first six weeks, which included lopsided victories against Painesville Riverside (35-7) and Mayfield (35-14).

The Tigers’ Eric Babinchak gained 156 yards on the ground. Howland had won their last three games by a combined score of 95-43 which included their first-round win over Buchtel (27-0). The Tigers fall to 4-4.

Scoring Chart

Chardon, 49-7

First Quarter

C – Skylar Sullivan, recovered a blocked punt for TD (C 7-0)

C – James Pettyjohn, 48-yard TD run (C 14-0)

C – Drew Fetchik, 1-yard TD run (C 21-0)

Second Quarter

C – Nathanael Sulka, 21-yard TD catch from Drew Fetchik (C 28-0)

C – Sean Carr, 4-yard TD run (C 35-0)

C – Evan Ash, 12-yard TD run (C 42-0)

Fourth Quarter

H – Matthew Woomer, 15-yard TD run (C 42-7)

C – Ryan Peterson, 21-yard TD run (C 49-7)

