BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Top seeded Bristol eliminated Cardinal, 54-23, in the sectional final Saturday afternoon.

Belle Zirzow led the way for the Panthers with 21 points and 10 boards in the victory. She scored 18 in the first half. Of her 23 games played this season, #30 has registered a double-double in 17 outings.

Jaylyn Mullenax contributed 10 points as well.

The Lady Panthers (20-3) have posted eight straight wins and will now face Lowellville on Wednesday in the District Semifinal.

Cardinal (7-16) was paced by Haley Domen with 9 points.