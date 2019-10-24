LIVE NOW /
Watch First News on FOX at 10PM

Top-seed ousted: Springfield Volleyball handles Mineral Ridge

Sports

Springfield knocked off top-seeded Mineral Ridge 3-1 in the Division IV Volleyball District Semifinals.

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD VOLLEYBALL

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Springfield knocked off top-seeded Mineral Ridge 3-1 (25-18, 18-25, 25-7, 25-14) in the Division IV Volleyball District Semifinals at Columbiana High School Wednesday night.

Lyndsey Smith tallied 10 kills, 6 digs, and 3 blocks for the Tigers. Lauren Ranelli added 3 aces, 12 digs, and 30 assists in the win.

Ally Sauerwein amassed 8 kills, 2 blocks, and 6 digs. Carlee Bacon piled up 26 digs, while Carly Stitzel added 14 dogs and 3 aces.

Jennie Stitzel chipped in with 6 kills, 2 aces, and 9 digs.

Springfield advances to face Wellsville in the Division IV District Final Saturday at 4PM at Columbiana High School.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com