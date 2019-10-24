Top-seed ousted: Springfield Volleyball handles Mineral Ridge

Springfield knocked off top-seeded Mineral Ridge 3-1 in the Division IV Volleyball District Semifinals.

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Springfield knocked off top-seeded Mineral Ridge 3-1 (25-18, 18-25, 25-7, 25-14) in the Division IV Volleyball District Semifinals at Columbiana High School Wednesday night.

Lyndsey Smith tallied 10 kills, 6 digs, and 3 blocks for the Tigers. Lauren Ranelli added 3 aces, 12 digs, and 30 assists in the win.

Ally Sauerwein amassed 8 kills, 2 blocks, and 6 digs. Carlee Bacon piled up 26 digs, while Carly Stitzel added 14 dogs and 3 aces.

Jennie Stitzel chipped in with 6 kills, 2 aces, and 9 digs.

Springfield advances to face Wellsville in the Division IV District Final Saturday at 4PM at Columbiana High School.