Top Plays of the Year! Sports Team 27 looks back on the 2020 high school football season

After sifting through all the footage, WKBN narrowed down our Top 10 plays from the 2020 season

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Another season of high school football is in the books here in the Mahoning Valley.

While the 2020 season was shortened in both Ohio and Western PA, it still provided plenty of thrills. Local teams made history with conference titles and playoff berths. Springfield, Warren JFK and Wilmington advanced all the way to the State Championship game in their respective divisions.



Once again, Sports Team 27 covered games all over the Valley this year and after sifting through all of the footage, we narrowed down our Top 10 plays from 2020.



Watch the video above to see if your team made the cut.