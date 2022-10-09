YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – With only two weeks left of Top Plays of the Week, the selection for the top 5 doesn’t get easier. Here’s our Top Plays of Week 8:

Play Number 5: We start at Stambaugh Stadium, where Salem standout Mitch Davidson made his first start and dropped a dime to Bryce Oliver, another look in slo-mo as Davidson puts it only where a Penguin could get it.

Play Number 4: United’s Luke Courtney hits Brock Rhodes, who puts a Wellsville defender in a blender, then continues and fights through more contact before reaching out for six.

Play Number 3: Cardinal Mooney up 3 late in the fourth, trying to cap off a 17-point comeback… Desmond William gets a hand of the pass, Alec DelSignore is in the perfect spot for the game sealing pick-6 in an emotional moment and win for the Cardinal Mooney football program.

Play Number 2: Salem’s Jackson Johnson fires this pass. but its tipped and up for grabs, and Dillion Monroy is there for the incredible snag! Monroy fights with the defender to come out with the grab and play number two.

But our Top Play of the Week: We head out to Girard, where on their first offensive play, Stephen Sims sets the tone early, throwing the stiff arm to break free and another one to separate the defender.

78-yards later, Sims is in the endzone with our Top Play of the Week in the Indians’ huge 49-14 win over Hubbard.