YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The last week of the regular season means the last week of our Top Plays of the Week, and teams around the Valley did not disappoint!

Play No. 5: West Branch/Salem went back and forth Saturday night; Warriors quarterback Dru DeShields scrambled, pressured, skipped away from one, stayed in bounds while sliding and dodging Quakers with the back foot, jump throw across the field and Boston Mullinax, who gets deep in Salem territory.

Play No. 4: Our final game of the week for the regular season lived up to the hype. Ashton O’Brien broke a tackle. An underhand pitch and it’s caught touchdown by Alec Delsignore. Mooney got the top play, Ursuline got the rivalry win.

Play No. 3: Back to West Branch, DeShields finishing off that drive from earlier by finding Christian Martig for the phenomenal catch on the run to secure the touchdown, one of his three touchdown catches from DeShields, who racked up 6 total touchdowns of his own.

Play No. 2: We head to Struthers, where the Wildcats are hot, Alec Grzyb kept it on the read option and hit the sideline before cutting it back upfield, spinning the Poland defense around, before fighting his way inside of the 10-yard line, helping the Cats secure their fifth straight win and a home playoff game.

Play No. 1: Canfield locked up a #2 seed heading into the playoffs, in-part thanks to these two: Broc Lowry with a flick of the wrist, Gavin Ramun down field with an extended hand. Touchdown for Canfield. Another look at the top play of the final week of the regular season from Canfield’s Ramun.