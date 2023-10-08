YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – We are deep into the high school football season and it has been a thriller. In our Top 5 Plays of the Week, special teams and defense tops the list.

Play No. 5: Aquinas played Warren JFK. Aquinas punts to Warren JFKs’ Marcus Komora, who receives it. Komora starts running down the middle of the field, has a lot of space, splits Aquinas defenders, and scores a touchdown. Komora scores a 73-yard touchdown, Warren JFK wins it 45-8.

Play No. 4: Poland went to play Girard. In the second quarter, Poland is up three points and Poland’s Cole Fulton rushes on a sweep. Fulton catches the edge of the field and is off to the races! Fulton scores an 80-yard touchdown, Poland led 24-21 at the half.

Play No. 3: Grove City played Hickory. On the first offensive play of the game, a Hickory fumble was picked up by Grove City’s Hunter Hohman, who ran it back to the house for a touchdown. But Hickory comes back and wins 29-15.

Play No. 2: Alliance came to play West Branch. In the fourth quarter, West Branch quarterback Beau Alazaus throws from deep in their territory and finds Jeremiah Thomas. Thomas takes it down the sideline, runs past defenders and scores a touchdown. West Branch wins 49-41.

Play No. 1: Back to Poland at Girard. Poland has the ball in the fourth quarter, down four points. Polands’ Dom Pagano throws a screen pass to Danny Nittoli. Nittoli catches the pass, breaks a tackle, sheds another and is in space! Nittoli takes this all the way for the touchdown. Poland hangs on to win a thriller 38-35, and they earn our top play of the week.