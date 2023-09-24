YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – As we entered Week 6 and the back stretch of the regular season, the highlights just keep coming! Here is our Week 6 edition of Top Plays of the Week.

Play No. 5: It’s hard to find a hotter offense in the Valley right now than Springfield.

They are rolling thanks in part to Kolten Ruark, who finds Sean Guerriero in the end zone with the beautiful jump ball as the Tigers hand Jackson Milton their first loss.

Play No. 4: Warren JFK/Mogadore on Saturday, Eagles QB Freddy Bolchalk fires across the middle to Marcus Komora, who hauls it in and spins out of a tackle and out runs a few more!

Komora finishes off the 80-yard touchdown for highlight reel touchdown.

Play No. 3: Opening kickoff of our WKBN Game of the Week, Fitch-Urusline. Irish return man Jy’Quise Liasion scoops up the kick and is met by a Falcon at his own 15 but he spins loose!

Liasion is off to the races going the length of the field for the 100-yard return and the Irish improve to 6-0 after a huge win on the road.

Play No. 2: Down to Niles’ statement win over Beaver Local, quarterback Anthony Budak fires it to Nate Coots across the middle with less than 30 seconds left in the half and he starts weaving!

Coots scoots for the 60 yard touchdown in the Red Dragons huge 49-14 win over the Beavers.

Play No. 1: More special teams from our Game of the Week: trickery from the Falcons on the kick return!

Davion Pritchard with the lefty toss across the field to Dan Evans and he burns the kick coverage to earn our Top Play of the Week.