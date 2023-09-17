YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – We are now at the halfway point of the high school football regular season and the excitement, of course, continues to ramp up!

No. 5: Western Reserve quarterback Luke Henning rolls to his right in the red zone finds Ethan Cannon in the corner of the end zone during the Blue Devils massive win over Lowellville.

No. 4: South Range’s Blake Ewert had a night in Struthers, the running back was bouncing off defenders and pinballed his way to six in the shootout win over the Wildcats.

No. 3: Ursuline won huge on Friday night, with a lot of big plays: it’s pitched to DC Ferrell and he fires way downfield, where Devonte Taylor makes an incredible one-handed snag through the traffic! The Irish improved to 5-0.

No. 2: Out to Pennsylvania where Lakeview was dominate over Maplewood: Danick Hinkson corrals the deflected pass for the Sailors and is off to the races 39 yards for the pick-6 in the Sailors 46-0 win.

No. 1: Out to our Game of the Week, fourth quarter, United retook the lead on the possession before and the Golden Eagles defense puts it away. Logan Wood and United ice the game and take the rivalry matchup over Southern 35-14.