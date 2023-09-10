YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – There were a number of top plays in the fourth week of the high school football season, but some plays stood out after big wins.

Play No. 5: We start with the first game of the week, Sharspville vs. Reynolds and Caullin Summers is on fire to start the year. Though three games he’s surpassed 1,000 passing yards and has 16 touchdown passes, this time Summers’ throw connects with Aiden Puskar for the score in the Blue Devils big win.

Play No. 4: Staying in Pennsylvania, onto Friday night: Farrell and Grove City. Quarterback Ka’Bron Smith back to pass and he launches it deep to Simeir Wade. Wade splits two defenders in the end zone for the long score.

Play No. 3: Ursuline plays Youngstown East. It’s CJ Frasco for the Irish in the first quarter snagging one out of the air one handed and taking it back for a pick six.

Then a couple defensive possessions later the balls up in the air against and Frasco comes down with it. Frasco was a ball magnet in the Irish win.

Play No. 2: Farrell is driving down the field trailing Grover City. Ka’Bron Smith keeps the play alive and zips one across the middle, it’s up in the air and Danny Odem leaps out of the air to save the day!

Odem lunges to save the game and would catch the game-winning touchdown pass later in the drive.

Play No. 1: This top play is more of the top moment of the week, Austintown Fitch scored a touchdown to force overtime with a few seconds left in the game.

Then in overtime, Austintown Fitch quarterback Deshaun Vaughn, went to work. Vaughn was elusive all game and he finds the end zone.

The game heads to overtime, where kicker Anthony Ruggles had the game on his shoulders and it didn’t bother him in the slightest!

Ruggles kicks the Falcons to a 24-21 double overtime win over St. Ignatius to land as our Top play of the week!