YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Week 3 of high school football around the Valley provided us with the best top plays of the week so far, considering all five plays were number one caliber.

With that being said, here is this week’s Top 5 Plays of Week 3:

Play No. 5: East Liverpool beat Salem for the first time in 9 years thanks to performances like this from Marquise Glenn. Third quarter, he fields the punt on the bounce and reserves the field on the Quakers and heads down the sidelines for the punt return touchdown.

Potters improve to 3-0 for the first time in 22 years as they shutout rival Salem 28-0.

Play No. 4: Quite possibly the best game from Friday Night: Girard at West Branch. Indians quarterback Tuff McConahy looking to pass and avoids pass rushers and rolls to his left before coming back across field to Nick Rafferty, who makes the first couple guys miss before getting loose and turning on the jets for the touchdown.

Play No. 3: Another No. 1 play from our Game of the Week at Mollenkopf Stadium on Friday, Farrell running back Juelz Johnson takes the handoff and goes to work, he would eventually score on the highlight reel play.

Farrell comes to Ohio and takes down the Raiders 24-17 as Johnson earned player of the game honors.

Play No. 2: We head out to Saturday night, Newton Falls trailing all game 7-0, needing a spark and they get it courtesy of Gage Phares. He escapes a shoe string tackle first and then the Mustangs keep coming and he keeps going, bouncing off of would-be tacklers and pin-balling around until he busts free.

Phares sparks a Tigers rally as they score 12 unanswered to beat Mathews.

Play No. 1: Back to Beloit! West Branch senior Joey Jackson had a school-record 15 catches in this one, he takes this touch pass across the field to the left, comes face-to-face with almost the entire Girard defense before turning back the other way and cutting across to the left, picking up key blocks, including quarterback Beau Alazaus.

This was one of Jackson’s five total scores on the day in the Warriors epic 52-43 win over Girard.